VICTORY WILSON, BROADCASTING ORGANIZATION OF NIGERIA’S TV PRESENTER OF THE YEAR, RELEASES GROUNDBREAKING BOOK ON MASTERING THE ART OF PRESENTATION

Nigeria’s TV Presenter of the Year 2023 award, 2024 Media personality award from the Ladies in Media Organization, Ghana, and acknowledgment as one of the Top 100 inspirational Nigerian women, among others.



As the convener of Nigeria’s largest children’s day talent showcase, “The Amazing Kids Show Childrens Day Talent Fair,” in collaboration with major brands, and the host and producer of “The Victory Wilson Show,” focused on helping individuals heal from traumatic experiences, Victory is dedicated to making a positive impact on society.



In a significant milestone, Victory Wilson has unveiled her debut book, “Mastering the Art of Presentation,” drawing from her extensive experience and accolades in broadcast journalism. This comprehensive guide promises invaluable insights and practical strategies for overcoming the fear of public speaking and delivering compelling presentations with confidence and finesse.



“Mastering the Art of Presentation” offers a roadmap for building confidence in public speaking and forging genuine connections with the audience, making it an indispensable resource for professionals, students, and anyone seeking to excel in communication. Available in both digital and physical formats, this book is a testament to Victory Wilson’s expertise and commitment to empowering others in the realm of public speaking.

VICTORY WILSON is a multi-award winning Broadcast Journalist with Silverbird Television, seasoned Event Compere, Voiceover Artist, and proficient Communications Specialist. She brings forth a wealth of experience and expertise bolstered by national and international certifications in media and communication. With a sterling academic background, including a first-class honors degree in Psychology and a best overall graduating M.Sc. degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the University of Lagos, Victory excels in human communication.



Her impressive career spans over 20,000 hours of live television and radio broadcasting, along with hosting prestigious events nationally and internationally; including the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant and many more. As a member of Forbes BLK and an MTN MIP Fellow, her commitment to utilizing media for information dissemination and education is evident in her numerous national and international awards and accolades. These include the prestigious Broadcasting Organization of