Emir Sanusi Tasks Wealthy Individuals to Assist Vulnerable Persons

. Kano Gov flags off distribution of meat to 5,600 people  

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II,  has urged wealthy individuals to assist the vulnerable members of the society especially, during Eid Adha celebrations.

Sanusi II made the call during his sermon after leading the two rakat prayers at Kofar Mata Eid prayers ground yesterday  in Kano.

Sanusi 11 also enjoined Muslims to intensify prayers for peaceful coexistence in Kano and the nation at large.

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf  commenced  the distribution of meat from 700 cows to 5,600 individuals across the state, courtesy of a charitable organization based in Germany, HASENE, collaborating with the BARIS Foundation as part of their Edil-Kabir Kurban for the year 1445AH.

Launching the symbolic distribution at Bayero University, the governor  expressed profound joy at the benevolent act, foreseeing the upliftment of spirits among the countless individuals in need.

Governor Yusuf charged the administrators and distributors of this initiative to uphold justice and maintain a devout reverence for Allah, to ensure the fulfillment of their entrusted responsibilities and the realization of the Kurban project’s objectives within the state.

Additionally, the governor advocated  the extension of meat distribution to patients in hospital, inmates of care facilities, and destitute individuals roaming the streets.

He reaffirmed the Kano State Government’s unwavering commitments to partnering with any organisation willing to aid the state’s populace in various aspects of life.

