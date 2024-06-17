Osun SSG Urges Muslims to Spread Message of Unity, Compassion

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Muslims around the world mark the auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, the Secretary to the Osun State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, has extended his heartfelt greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters in Osun State and beyond, admonishing them to preach the virtues of love, generosity and kindness.

Igbalaye noted that the significant event in the Islamic calendar commemorates the steadfast faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), illustrating the virtues of devotion, sacrifice, and submission to the Divine will.

According to him, “Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, prompts us to reflect on the timeless principles of love, generosity and kindness while it equally invites a renewal of spirituality. It serves as a reminder to express gratitude for blessings received and to show compassion towards those less fortunate.”

As families and friends come together to celebrate, it is crucial to uphold the universal values of generosity, empathy, and unity that define this sacred festival.

He said: “In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, let us extend our hands in charity and kindness to uplift the marginalized and needy within our communities,”

“As we pray for abundant blessings, peace, and prosperity for our families and communities, may Eid-el-Kabir inspire us to embody the values of sacrifice, compassion, and unity in our daily lives.”

Also in a statement issued and Signed, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun,Hon. Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, noted that auspicious occasions such as Eid-el-Kabir are not just a time for merry and celebration but a moment to reflect and ponder on its significance.

He said: “For every opportunity we have to witness this holy festival, we must remember that it preaches a message of love, sacrifice, unity, and compassion.”

The Speaker therefore, appealed to Muslims to collectively create and develop a society where happiness and joy thrive, bringing hope and smiles to the faces of the people, with an assurance of possibilities and filling the air with optimism.

Similarly, the South-west Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Kamorudeen Ajisafe, said this is a season where Muslims embrace love, dine together, and extend goodwill to fellow humans as part of the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw).

He then enjoined Muslims faithful to use the hours of this festival season to pray to Allah for His blessings and guidance.

“ We should equally pray fervently for the leadership of our beloved state and the country at large and for a positive transformation of our social and economic lives,” he said.