Emphasise Professionalism, Discipline, Integrity, Oyebanji Charges LG Leadership

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has called on the leadership of the local governments in the state to place high premium on professionalism, discipline, integrity, compassion, and teamwork in order to drive substantial improvement in local government administration.

Governor Oyebanji, who made the call while declaring open a three-day retreat for the heads of local government and local council development areas of the state at the NULGE secretariat, Ado- Ekiti, said maintaining high professional standard is crucial for effective service delivery for the development and progress of the grassroots.

Recognising the importance of strong leadership and ethical standards in public service, the governor said the only way for them to earn the trust of the people such that they will discharge their civic responsibility to government is by dealing with them with utmost sincerity integrity, efficiency and professionalism.

He urged them to uphold the highest ethical standards of honesty and transparency in all their dealings, adding that public confidence in local governments hinges on the perceived honesty and reliability of its leaders.

This, he said, is the only way to correct the wrong notion that local government staff are generally under-engaged.

Expressing his administration’s firm belief in training and re-training of workers in order to bring out the best in them and enhance their productivity, the governor said that was why he restored the full payment of the training funds to the local government commission.

While commending the leadership of the local government service commission for working hard to reposition the local government to be able to respond appropriately to the demands vision, programmes, and project of his administration, the governor assured them that his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare of workers in the state.

He said:“I must be frank with you that many people hold the view rightly or wrongly that the local government staffs are generally under-engaged, form of absenteeism, and are not well motivated for service delivery. We may want to argue this, but we must take it as a fair criticism and do something about it. The first step to take is to lead by example. I expect the leadership to be in charge by placing premiums on professionalism, discipline, integrity, compassion, and teamwork at the workplace.

“As government, we will continue to prioritize the welfare of our workers at all times. Since we came on board, we have offset some legacy salary arrears, paid salary as and when due, we have approved the promotion of 2022/2023 for those who are eligible.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Chief Samuel Abejide, who appreciated the governor for his efforts at ensuring that the local government staff members are at per with their state counterparts, itemised the governor’s achievement in local government to include: approval of reinstatement of local government training fund, purchase of utility vehicles for top government officials, renovation of local government service commission’s secretariat, approval of 2022 and 2023 promotion, among others.

He said the training was conceived to further improve members of staff behaviour, staff behavioural changes positively bearing in mind the dynamics of human behaviour, environmental challenges and emerging trends and how they can impact on the delivery of quality services.

In his goodwill message, the NULGE President, Mr Oluseyi Olatunde, commended the governor for appointing a resourceful and thorough bred board members and permanent secretary to oversee the affairs of the local government service commission.

Emphasising various achievements of the governor in less than two years in office, Mr Oluwaseyi said local government staff had never had it so well.

He therefore, urged the staff to reciprocate the Governor’s gesture by being diligent, dutiful, and committed to work.