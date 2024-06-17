Police Arrest Two Armed Robbery, Rape Suspects, Recover Guns

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police in Anambra have arrested two suspects for armed robbery and rape offences respectively.

A press release by the state police command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said the arrests were made on Saturday.

He said: “In the early hours of 15/6/2024 Police Operatives attached to Abagana division arrested two serial offenders wanted on a case of alleged rape and armed robbery.

“Operatives recovered two locally made double barrel guns, one locally made single barrel gun, six live cartridges, and one Q link motorcycle.”

Ikenga gave the names of the suspects as Chukwuma Diji, a male who also goes by the name Sympathy or Chi-boy and aged 35 years, while another, Micheal Edochie a male aged 31years hails from Eziabunabu Umudun, Abagana.

The release stated that “Sometime last year the suspects allegedly raped a married woman at Obinagu Abagana and fled the Community when Security Operatives attempted to arrest them.

“Also on 6/6/2024, the suspects broke into an apartment belonging to a young lady and raped her and her friend at gunpoint.

“The criminals later forced one of the victims to transfer money to his account after they took turns of sex with them. Chukwuma and Micheal both confessed to the crime.”

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Itam has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive look to get justice for the victims of the alleged crimes.