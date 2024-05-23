Lafarge Africa Launches Medical Outreach in Cross River State to Commemorate World Malaria Day

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In commemoration of World Malaria Day, Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, has flagged off its annual medical outreach, benefiting thousands of people in its host communities across Cross River State. This initiative is part of Lafarge Africa’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents in the communities where it operates.

The medical outreach program will focus on health education, where attendees will learn about malaria prevention techniques, such as the use of insecticide-treated nets and environmental management. In addition, participants will have access to medical tests, consultations and free medications to address various health concerns throughout the month of May.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at Akwa Ikot Effanga, Community, Dr. Egbe Ayuk, Commissioner for Health, Cross River State, commended Lafarge Africa for being a proactive partner with the state with its consistency in health interventions and service delivery. “I must thank Lafarge that has done so much in this state. We cannot thank them enough. I want to say that we appreciate what you’re doing in the communities.”

In alignment with the theme for this year’s World Malaria Day, “Health Equity, Gender and Human Rights”, Dr. Vivian Otu, Director General, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, appreciated Lafarge Africa for its continual support towards eradicating malaria in the state and called for increased support, particularly for pregnant women and children. “Our goal is to address the disparities associated with malaria, and by doing so, create healthier communities that are free from malaria in Cross River state.”

In his remarks, the Plant Manager, Lafarge Africa Plc, Sitirios Valsamakis, who was represented by the Human Resources Business Partner, Mfamosing Plant, Barong Ita, highlighted the company’s commitment to CSR and community wellbeing: “Every year, we continue to impact members of our host communities with our health intervention. This year, we are glad to be expanding our scope to reach the most vulnerable persons with free and quality medical health services tailored to their needs in our respective communities”.

Elder Chief Christy Ise, a representative of the Community Relations Committee (CSR) for Akwa Ikot Effanga Community acknowledging Lafarge’s impact said: “I thank God for what Lafarge has done for us today. In fact, since I was born, I’ve not seen anything of this magnitude.”

Also speaking on behalf of the community, Judith Ani Edet, a primary school teacher at Akwa Ikot Effanga Community stated: “I want to thank Lafarge for what they’ve done for us. I am so happy because our mothers, grandmothers and parents that have been sick, Lafarge has been able to treat malaria and other illnesses.”

The event was attended by representatives of the government, Staff Volunteers, members of the Community Relations Committee (CRC), and members of the community.