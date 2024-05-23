Gov Yusuf Signs Emirates Council Law, Reinstates Sanusi as Emir of Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has signed the Kano Emirates Council Law (Repeal Bill) 2024 into law and reinstated the deposed Emir Muhammad Sanusi II as Emir of Kano.

Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano, was deposed by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, whose administration broke the ancient Kano Emirate into five emirates – Bichi, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Kano Emirate – and installed emir for each.

The Kano State House of Assembly had earlier on Thursday passed the Kano Emirates Council Law (Repeal Bill) 2024, which dethroned all the five first class Emirs of the state.

The bill, titled the Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by the Majority Leader of the House Lawan Chediyar Yan Gurasa.

According to the new law, all offices established under the repealed law have been set aside thereby reviving the Single Emirate System in the state.

All offices created under the repealed law were dissolved, and district heads appointed or elevated under the previous legislation were to revert to their former positions.

Details later…