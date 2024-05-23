Betano Extends SL Benfica Sponsorship for Three More Years

Betano, the official sleeve sponsor of Portuguese football giants SL Benfica since the 2021/22 season, has announced a renewal of its sponsorship contract with the club for an additional three years. This extension solidifies Betano’s role as the “Official Betting Sponsor” of Benfica until the end of the 2026/27 season, continuing a partnership that has seen significant engagement and mutual benefits since its inception, writes Davidson Abraham

Kaizen Gaming’s premium sports betting and online gaming brand, Betano, was the first to occupy the sleeve of the official SL Benfica jersey. This pioneering move has since become a symbol of the strong relationship between the two entities. The renewed agreement also extends Betano’s presence to the sleeves of Benfica’s B team and Under-23 team jerseys, showcasing the comprehensive nature of this partnership.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Benfica as we embark on this exciting new chapter together,” said Julio Iglesias, Chief Commercial Officer at Kaizen Gaming. “From working closely with ‘The Eagles’ over the past years, we’ve witnessed first-hand the club’s unwavering dedication to excellence both on and off the field, which is matched only by the support and enthusiasm of its fans. By renewing our support for Benfica, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to Portugal, the country’s football fans, and its prestigious sporting institutions, as well as the offer of premium, entertaining, and safe betting experiences.”

Bernardo Faria Carvalho, Director of International Expansion at SL Benfica, also expressed his enthusiasm about the extended partnership. “We are very excited to renew our partnership with Betano, a leading sports betting brand that continues to show a strong commitment to football on a global level,” said Carvalho. “This agreement not only reinforces our successful collaboration but also allows us to offer innovative experiences to our fans. The presence of Betano on the sleeve of our shirt symbolizes the importance of this partnership and is vital for our international growth and to consolidate our global presence.”

The contract between Betano and SL Benfica includes a variety of mutual features and endorsements. These collaborative efforts aim to enhance the fan experience and promote both brands on a global scale. The partnership is not just about visibility on jerseys; it also involves creating engaging and innovative experiences for Benfica fans, further cementing the bond between the club and its supporters.

About Kaizen Gaming and Betano

Kaizen Gaming is one of the largest game tech companies worldwide, known for its focus on technology and people. The company aims to continuously evolve the betting experience it offers to millions of customers around the globe, providing entertainment in a fun and responsible manner. Betano, Kaizen Gaming’s premium brand, has a strong presence in several markets across Europe and Latin America and has recently expanded into Africa and North America with launches in Nigeria and Ontario.

Kaizen Gaming employs more than 2,500 people globally and has been recognised as a leading player in the sports betting and gaming industry. The company has won numerous awards, including an unprecedented five trophies in a single year at the 2023 EGR Operator Awards. These accolades include ‘Sports Betting Operator of the Year’, ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’, ‘Mobile Sports Product of the Year’, ‘In-House Product of the Year’, and ‘In-Play Sports Operator of the Year’.

The extended sponsorship agreement between Betano and SL Benfica underscores a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in sports and gaming, promising exciting developments for fans and stakeholders alike in the coming years.

New Zealand Uncovers over $11m in Alleged Largest Illegal Lottery Case

In what has been dubbed the largest illegal lottery operation ever uncovered in New Zealand, a Christchurch man and his company find themselves at the centre of a significant legal battle. The charges they face are grave, reflecting the magnitude of their alleged activities.

Uncovering the operation

The saga began when the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) initiated an investigation into suspicious online activities related to lotteries. What they uncovered was startling: an elaborate scheme allegedly orchestrated by the defendants involving the sale of illegal lotteries through various online platforms. These lotteries, enticingly marketed with promises of extravagant prizes such as luxury cars, boats, caravans, cash, and even a freehold house, attracted a substantial amount of revenue.

According to the findings of the DIA investigation, the defendants purportedly profited personally from the sale of these illegal lotteries, flouting the legal framework set forth by the Gambling Act 2003. Under this legislation, any gambling activity offering prizes exceeding NZ$5,000 ($3,000) must be conducted by a not-for-profit society for authorised purposes and possess a Class 3 gambling license. Failure to adhere to these regulations constitutes a serious offence under the law.

Legal ramifications and law enforcement action

The ramifications of the alleged illegal lottery operation are significant. The defendants now face charges related to conducting illegal gambling, promoting illegal gambling, and making a pecuniary gain from illegal gambling. These charges, brought forth under the provisions of the Gambling Act 2003, carry substantial penalties and legal consequences.

In response to the DIA investigation’s findings, law enforcement authorities have taken swift action. Police proceedings have been initiated in the high court against the defendants, marking a decisive step towards holding them accountable for their purported actions. The involvement of the high court underscores the gravity of the situation and the authorities’ commitment to upholding the integrity of the law.

Vicki Scott’s statement

As the New Zealand Herald reports, Vicki Scott, Director of Gambling at the DIA, underscored the importance of stringent regulatory standards in combating illegal gambling activities.

“Our strict licensing requirements are there for a reason,” she stated emphatically. “We will not hesitate to respond firmly when we see instances of illegal gambling such as unlicensed online lotteries. We have no tolerance for those who seek to profit by bypassing the rules.”

The legal proceedings against the defendants have commenced, with their appearance in the Christchurch District Court. As the judicial process unfolds, the outcome of this case will serve as a testament to the commitment of New Zealand authorities to uphold the rule of law and protect the interests of the public.

The case of the alleged largest illegal lottery in New Zealand history stands as a landmark moment in the country’s legal landscape. It highlights the vigilance of regulatory agencies like the DIA in safeguarding the integrity of the gambling industry and underscores the imperative of compliance with established legal frameworks. As the legal proceedings progress, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the outcome, eager to witness justice served in the pursuit of upholding the rule of law.