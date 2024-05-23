  • Thursday, 23rd May, 2024

Adarabioyo on Man Utd, Newcastle Radar 

Featured | 45 mins ago

Manchester United are vying with Newcastle to sign Fulham central defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The 26-year-old will become a  free agent on 30 June, having opted against extending his contract at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is a known admirer of the former Manchester City youth player and the Magpies were thought to be close to completing a deal to sign him.

However, it is understood United have not ended their interest in the Englishman with Nigerian ancestry.

The Old Trafford club are in a tight financial position this summer as they try to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations.

And given central defence is one of the areas they are aiming to strengthen, the prospect of signing a player for Adarabioyo’s quality without having to pay a transfer fee holds particular appeal.

Spurs, Liverpool and Italian side AC Milan have also been rumoured to be interested in the former England youth international.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.