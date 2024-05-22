  • Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024

Ozigbo: Soludo Using Local Govt Funds to Run His Political Structure

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Peoples Democratic  Party(PDP)’s governorship candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has accused Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, of using funds accruing to local government councils to run his political structure.

Ozigbo, in a statement he shared on his verified X handle, condemned the governor for not conducting local government election despite openly pledging to do so during the 2021 electioneering in the state.

He said: “Contrary to section 7(1) of the 1999 constitution, Prof. Soludo has opted to recruit his cronies and political foot soldiers to administer the local government areas.

“This allows him to utilise funds allocated to these areas to support his political structures believing that will help him secure his re-election.

“During his inaugural speech, the Governor of Anambra, Prof. Soludo, promised to conduct local government elections within two years. He had even pledged to do so immediately during his campaign.

“However, after two years, he has neither conducted any local government elections nor taken any steps to prepare for them.”

Ozigbo said that by not conducting the elections, Soludo has failed Anambra State.

He said: “There are three levels of government. If presidents don’t appoint transition governors, why do governors feel they can appoint transition local governments’ chairmen and change them at will? And if promises have been made, why break them?

“A proper local government election is crucial to strengthen democracy and allow people at the grassroots to choose their leaders. In turn, the masses will be able to hold the elected accountable.

“I  therefore, believe that Gov. Soludo should be reminded that he has failed to live up to set expectations and social contract with Ndi Anambra.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.