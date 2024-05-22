Ozigbo: Soludo Using Local Govt Funds to Run His Political Structure

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)’s governorship candidate in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has accused Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, of using funds accruing to local government councils to run his political structure.

Ozigbo, in a statement he shared on his verified X handle, condemned the governor for not conducting local government election despite openly pledging to do so during the 2021 electioneering in the state.

He said: “Contrary to section 7(1) of the 1999 constitution, Prof. Soludo has opted to recruit his cronies and political foot soldiers to administer the local government areas.

“This allows him to utilise funds allocated to these areas to support his political structures believing that will help him secure his re-election.

“During his inaugural speech, the Governor of Anambra, Prof. Soludo, promised to conduct local government elections within two years. He had even pledged to do so immediately during his campaign.

“However, after two years, he has neither conducted any local government elections nor taken any steps to prepare for them.”

Ozigbo said that by not conducting the elections, Soludo has failed Anambra State.

He said: “There are three levels of government. If presidents don’t appoint transition governors, why do governors feel they can appoint transition local governments’ chairmen and change them at will? And if promises have been made, why break them?

“A proper local government election is crucial to strengthen democracy and allow people at the grassroots to choose their leaders. In turn, the masses will be able to hold the elected accountable.

“I therefore, believe that Gov. Soludo should be reminded that he has failed to live up to set expectations and social contract with Ndi Anambra.”