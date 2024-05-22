NGO Treats 57 VVF Patients in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

An international non-governmental organization(NGO), Engender Health, in collaboration with its partners has successfully treated 57 women suffering from Vesico Virgina Fistula (VVF) through surgical repair conducted in seven local government areas of Sokoto State with 85 percent successes.

The country representative, Dr. Kabiru Atta, made the disclosure at the stakeholders’ scaling and sustainability meeting at Dankani hotel, Sokoto.

Represented by Mr Stanley Ossai , Dr Atta explained that Engender Health in collaboration with Momentum and United Agency For International Development (USAID) are working assiduously for safe surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics.

He noted that Nigeria is among the countries with a high rate of VVF, which is mainly caused by long labour and complications during childbirth, stating that the organisation workers alongside communities, partners and governments support surgical obstetrics care.

Atta further explained that the organisation works towards prevention, treatment and care for fistula patients through clinical capacity buildings.

He maintained that the organisation also works with partners to strengthen health system and expand access to contraceptive choices to all clients in Nigeria.

Atta said the organisation is present in five states of Nigeria, stressing that in Sokoto, it is in seven local government areas of Binji, Bodinga, Gada, Goronyo, Gwadabawa, Tambuwal, and Sokoto North.

On her part the state Commissioner for Health, Hajia Asabe Balarabe, represented by Dr. Muhammad Sani Yusuf, said the state would partner any organisation that would better the life of its citizenry.

She noted that Dr. Ahmed Aliyu-led administration give premium to health sector.

Balarabe said some dilapidated health facilities in the state have been given facelift by this administration within a shortest period of time.

In a keynote address, the Speaker of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tukur Bodinga, represented by a member representing Gada West state constituency and Assembly Committee Chairman on Health, Alhaji Kabiru Dauda, said the Assembly would pass bill that would improve the health service delivery to the people.

Also speaking, the Sokoto State representative of the organisation, Dr. Umar Abdulrasaq, said the organisation has advanced maternal and child health in the state.