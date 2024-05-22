FRC, NNPCL Bicker over Remittances to CRF

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) yesterday, said the agency had no record of remittances by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as expected by law.

However, in reaction, the Chief Financial Officer of the NNPCL, Umar Ajiya, said the national oil company had remitted all it ought to have remitted up to the point that it was no longer a corporation.

Chairman of the FRC, Victor Mururako, made the allegation against the NNPCL in Abuja, when he appeared before the House of Representatives on Finance.

Muruako, who was represented by Mrs. Victoria Adizou-Angakuru, said between 2007 and 2018, they computed liabilities against NNPCL.

He explained: “Ours is just a plea as regards their remittance to the purse of the government, which is the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

“The Commission has observed that NNPCL has not really been having a good rapport with the FRC. They have been meeting other agencies like RMFAC and OAGF to resolve disputes regarding their operating surplus remittances, but they have never come to FRC for reconciliation.

“Our table shows that from 2007 to 2018, we have computed liabilities against NNPCL but we are not saying these liabilities are still existing but we don’t have any evidence as against any remittance they could have made.

“We want to plead that they should also meet with the FRC, the custodians of the Act in which these other agencies are using to determine their liability.”

However, in response, Ajiya, said the national oil company had reconciled up to the point that they were no longer a corporation.

“As a corporation, we are obligated by law to remit operating surplus and we have evidence that we have remitted all that should be remitted,” he said.

The Committee Chairman, Hon James Faleke directed the NNPCL to reconcile its accounts and give feedback by next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the House of Committee on Finance queried the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) over discrepancies in the submissions and resolved to place it on status enquiry.

This followed inconsistencies in the submissions by the agency to the Committee in the ongoing probe to monitor revenue by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government.

Managing Director of NSITF, Mrs Maureen Allagoa, appeared before the committee but delegated the responsibility to make submission of the agency to the Director, Finance and Administration, Adedeji Adegoke.

“In view of the various submissions available to us as a committee and the discrepancy noticeable in all of your submissions I hereby move that a status enquiry be set to comprehensively the true position of the workings of your agency.

“The status enquiry is from 2018 to date. This means a comprehensive analysis of all their records. Get ready, we are coming and can request for any relevant documents anytime. We would not be giving you notice. Reconcile all your records,” Faleke ruled.