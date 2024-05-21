  • Tuesday, 21st May, 2024

FG Holds World Press Conference to Mark President Tinubu’s One Year Anniversary 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

The Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s First Anniversary, has released the first phase of the timetable for activities lined up to mark the event. 

A statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said the First Anniversary schedule of events is expected to begin tomorrow, Wednesday, 22 May 2024.

This, he said would start with a World Press Conference aimed at projecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration’s achievements and future plans. 

The World Press Conference would be held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, at 10:00 a.m. 

It would be followed by sectoral updates, focusing on each ministry’s specific accomplishments and goals, until Friday, 24th May 2024.

All briefing activities would be held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

