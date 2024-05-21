Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels Bag First Wins  as Confluence Bounce Back

The 2023/2024 NWFL Premiership Super Six continued with thrilling action on Matchday 2 yesterday with Bayelsa Queens and Rivers Angels both securing their first victories of the tournament, boosting their chances in the race for the domestic title this season.

Elsewhere, Confluence Queens also bounced back from their Saturday’s opening-day humiliation in the hands of Edo Queens to claim a crucial 2-0 win against Heartland Queens.

Hosts of the 2024 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six, Bayelsa Queens, recorded their first win of the tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over Nasarawa Amazons at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Solid Babes had an early chance to take the lead when Odo Bibiana’s effort struck the crossbar in the seventh minute, much to the relief of Domo Okara’s side and the home fans.

After a goalless first half, the match appeared to be heading for a stalemate until a last-minute drama unfolded.

Substitutes Mercy Omokwo and Mercy Itimi combined to break the deadlock in the 90th minute, with Itimi converting Omokwo’s long ball to secure the win.

This victory lifted Bayelsa Queens to four points from two games, positioning them well in the title race. They will next face Confluence Queens on Wednesday, while Nasarawa Amazons will aim for their first win against Rivers Angels.

Rivers Angels also claimed their first win of the playoff tournament with a 2-1 victory over Edo Queens in a South-South derby where all three goals were scored in the first half at the same Samson Siasia Stadium venue in Yenagoa.

Florence Alexander opened the scoring for the Jewels of Rivers in the 11th minute with a free kick that was surprisingly spilled by Edo Queens’ goalkeeper Ijeoma Uzoma.

Ogbonda Whyte’s side doubled their lead in the 28th minute when Valentina Uroko inadvertently turned the ball into her net. Edo Queens responded quickly, reducing the deficit through Emem Essien, who dribbled past her marker before beating keeper Ademola Morufa.

Despite a disallowed goal from Deborah Odiagbe in the 59th minute and a similar fate for Sefiat Idris’ strike, Rivers Angels held on for the win.

This triumph moved them level on four points with Bayelsa Queens at the top of the log. Rivers Angels will next face Nasarawa Amazons, while Edo Queens aim to return to winning ways against winless Heartland Queens.

Confluence Queens returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over debutants Heartland Queens, bouncing back from their 5-1 defeat to Edo Queens in the tournament opener.

Goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu, returning from national team duty, provided a boost by keeping a clean sheet and restoring confidence in Confluence.

After a drab goalless first half, Merit Offor broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 76th minute, scoring her second goal of the tournament.

Ten minutes later, Offor was replaced by Feranmi Odutade, who made an immediate impact by heading in the second goal just a minute after her introduction. This result saw Confluence Queens climb up the standings to fourth with three points and renew their hopes for the first ever title.

The NWFL Premiership Super Six continues tomorrow with exhilarating encounters as teams pursue the league title and a spot in continental football.

RESULTS

Bayelsa 1-0 Nasarawa

Edo 1-2 R’ Angels

Heartland 0-2 Confluence

WEDNESDAY

Nasarawa vs Rivers Angels

Confluence vs Bayelsa Queens

Heartland vs Edo Queens