Tinubu Appoints KASEDA DG as Member Auchi Polytechnic Governing Council 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Director-General of the Katsina State Enterprises Development Agency (KASEDA), A’isha Aminu Abdullahi-Malumfashi, to serve as a member of the Governing Council of Auchi Federal Polytechnic.

In a statement issued Monday by the KASEDA’s Head of Public Relations, Hauwa Ibrahim-Jikamshi, the president said A’isha appointment is purely on merit and her commitment to the development of the country.

He said the well-deserved appointment is also in recognition of her selfless service and dedication to the development of Nigeria and Katsina State in particular.

The statement read: “We the people of Katsina State rejoice with her over this development and the DG KASEDA assures us of her determination to serve the country diligently for the development of the Institution and the success of Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the Education sector.”

