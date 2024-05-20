Sabiwork Unveils Services in Construction Industry

Sabiwork, a pioneering startup based in Nigeria, is poised to transform the landscape of the nation’s construction industry with its innovative service to bridge the gap between project owners and highly skilled professionals.

In response to the pressing shortage of highly skilled workmen in the sector, Sabiwork is introducing a cutting-edge solution that provides construction stakeholders including developers, engineers, architects, homeowners, and construction companies with highly trained workmen to meet their needs.

With a mission to empower artisans and elevate the quality of construction services nationwide, Sabiwork serves as a comprehensive one-stop service that not only trains artisans, but also connects them toconstruction stakeholdersseeking their expertise.

Through a user-friendly interface, the platform streamlines the process of hiring experienced craftsmen, ensuring seamless communication and efficient project management.

“At Sabiwork, we recognise the critical role that skilled artisans play in driving the success of construction projects,” said Olatayo Ajiboye, Founder and CEO of Sabiwork.

“Our service is designed to empower artisans by providing them with greater visibility and access to opportunities, while simultaneously meeting the evolving needs of construction stakeholders in the industry.”

Sabiwork offers a diverse range of services tailored to meet the specific requirements of construction projects of all scales and complexities, including welding, tiling, POP and suspended ceiling services, carpentry, window fabrication door installation, automation services, furniture, and stamped flooring services.

Olatayo promised Nigerian that whether it is a residential renovation, commercial construction, or infrastructure development, Sabiwork is poised to be the go-to destination for employers seeking top-tier artisanal talent.The platform, according to Olatayo, was designed with the intention of easing the pains of Nigerians who have experienced the pain of spending big on projects without getting the corresponding value in terms of quality of work.

Accordingly, he said, Sabiwork has developed a pool of verified artisan profiles, which guarantees the services commitment to quality assurance as well as a streamlined onboarding process that ensures a hassle-free experience from booking to project completion.

The Sabiwork process, he said, begins with project owners filling out the online booking form with every relevant information about their projects or call the customer service line on +2347073332979 or +2348127287289; to a technician visiting the project site to assess the scope of the project and provide you with a detailed estimate. That process also includes regular updates about the progress of the work via email or SMS and upon satisfactory completion of work done, offer of ongoing support for any future maintenance needs.