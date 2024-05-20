PAU, MTN Nominate THISDAY Features Editor, Others for MIP-3

Sunday Ehigiator

The School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University (PAU), has nominated THISDAY Newspaper’s Group Features Editor, Chiemelie Ezeobi, among participants, for the third edition of the MTN Nigeria, Media Innovation Programme (MIP-3), scheduled to begin on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The six-month-long fellowship programme, which is in partnership with PAU, is a fully funded fellowship for Nigerian media practitioners, designed to support the sustainable development of the nation’s changing media scene.

According to MTN, the course is designed to give participants a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology.



“It will also leave participants better able to adapt to changing realities. Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from the SMC faculty.

“We are driven by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected world and are driving accelerated growth by leading digital solutions for Nigeria’s progress.

“Thus, it is only fitting that we support developments in the Nigerian media space with our infrastructure and enable capacity-building initiatives to enable innovation in media practice,” it said.



The PAU admission letter addressed to Ezeobi, from read thus: “We are hereby pleased to inform you that you have been selected to participate in the Media Innovation Programme (MIP), fully sponsored by MTN Nigeria, commencing on May 20, 2024, at the School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan Atlantic University-Main Campus, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

“The programme is for the duration of six weeks spread across six months from May 20 to October 23, 2024, and includes a study visit to South Africa in September 2024.”