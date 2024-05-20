How I Survived Assassination Attempt, Says Senator Achonu

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last Imo State governorship election, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, has said that he almost lost his life to gunmen during the election.

Narrating his ordeal to journalists shortly after a special family thanksgiving at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama – Abuja, Achonu said his was attacked by some gunmen suspected to be policemen during one of his campaign trips around the state.

According to him, “We went through a lot in the last governorship election in Imo State. I survived an assassination attempt, and until now, the people involved in the alleged crime -some policemen from the Tiger Base – are roaming the street free.

“In addition to the beating that was meted out on our party leaders from Mbaise during the election as well my two collation agents, Ihitte Uboma collation agent, Emeka Nwameru, was kidnapped and later released.

“My cousin, who was my Ehime Mbano Local Government Area collation agent was kidnapped before the election and up till now we have not seen him.”

Achonu further said: “I was shot at. My car was shot severally. But it was a bullet proof car. I am here in the church to thank God that I am alive; that I came out of the election alive. Why I have not done this all the while was I was waiting to see if my cousin, John Chima, will be released.

“He is still being held by the kidnappers despite all the ransom that has been paid. So, we are here pleading with our fellow parishioners to join us in praying and asking God to please touch the hearts of his captors so that they can release him and also touch the hearts the Judges so they can give true democracy.”

Speaking on an effort to get justice at the election tribunal, Achonu said that he and his lawyers are still court, and that hopefully he will get fair judgment.

According to him, “We have been in court and my lawyers have done a wonderful job and we believe that the judiciary will do a lot this time around to bring peace to Imo State and Igboland.

“What we tendered in court is so straight forward that there is no technicality that faulted it. He attributed the lingering insecurity in the Southeast to the last Supreme Court judgment that brought the current administration in Imo State to power. I believe in the judiciary that it will restore justice in Imo State and cancel the election.”