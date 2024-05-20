…Awoniyi, Aina Escape Relegation with Forest Win on Final Day

Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina escaped relegation from the Premier League following their 2-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in the season’s final game last yesterday.

However, coach Nuno Espirito Santo left the Nigerian stars on the bench when they travelled to Turf Moor for their final game of the season.

Before the final game, Nottingham Forest were just three points above Luton Town but with a far healthier goal difference. It would have taken a twelve-goal swing for Luton and a Forest loss to Burnley for them to go down.

However, before Burnley could get their acts together, Nottingham Forest put two past them courtesy of Chris Wood.

The Tricky Trees took that lead into the break. Then, Josh Cullen pulled one back for Burnley in the 72nd minute to set it up for a frenetic end.

However, Luton, who were hoping that a miracle would happen in their favour, were already down 4-2, meaning that Forest were comfortably safe.

Eventually, it ended 2-1 for Nottingham Forest, sealing their place in the Premier League for next season. Awoniyi was introduced for Chris Wood in the 79th minute but failed to score.

Meanwhile, Aina was an unused substitute as he sat out the final day fixture.

Aina’s future seems settled already, as there are talks that Nottingham Forest wants to hand him a contract extension after a decent first season.

However, Awoniyi could be on his way out, with West Ham touted as a potential destination. But they could be sceptical about signing him because of his poor injury record since he joined Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga