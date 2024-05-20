Afroflavour Food Festival Announces Inaugural Events in US, UK

Afroflavour Food Festival (AFFF) has announced that it set to take the festival to the Maryland in the United States and Manchester in the UK, urging all interested participants to come experience the vibrant spirit of Africa through music, fashion, art, lifestyle, and cuisine.



It said in a statement that the event will be in Manchester on July 6, 2024, and Maryland on August 3, 2024, explaining that the unique celebration will unite foodies, fashionistas, music enthusiasts, art lovers, industry practitioners, and culture lovers for an unforgettable experience.

It invited all and sundry to get ready to immerse themselves in the heart and soul of the African continent at the AfroFlavour Food Festival as well as discover the best of African cuisine, music, lifestyle, and art in a dynamic and engaging atmosphere.



The Food Festival is a unique fusion of music, lifestyle, and culinary delights, designed to take the culinary curious on an unforgettable journey through the heart and soul of the African continent, it said .



“At AfroFlavour, our vision is to grow the global African food industry through festivals, conferences, advocacy and specialised platforms like our African Export Pavilion. We will contribute to mainstreaming African cuisine into a billion-dollar market catalysing industrialization and exports in African economies.

“Featuring a range of activities, including an African Food Business Conference for entrepreneurs, fashion and art stalls, runway presentations, and exciting food contests like the “Jollof Wars,” this festival offers something for everyone.

“Children and teenagers can also enjoy fun activities, while attendees can indulge in culinary delights from top chefs, restaurants, and street food vendors,” the statement said.



“We are excited to bring the vibrant spirit of Africa to Manchester and America,” said Lucky Idike Jr., founder of AfroFlavour Festival.

“Our goal is to showcase African food, culture, and entrepreneurship in a way that is entertaining and enriching for all who attend,” he added.

It urged everyone not to miss the chance to experience the diverse flavours of Africa at AfroFlavour Food Festival and to join an unforgettable night of Afro Vibes music with DJ BLOX, enjoy great music, delicious food, and a sense of community celebrating African culture.



For more information and ticket purchases, it urged interested persons to visit https://afroflavour.org, @afroflavourevent, among others.