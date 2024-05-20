Abbas to Ganduje: Allow APC Lawmakers with Good Performance Return in 2027 Poll

*Urges party chair to reconcile aggrieved members

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called on the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to address the turnover of National Assembly members and allow members with performance to return in 2027.

Speaking at a meeting of APC stakeholders in the North West Zone, in Kaduna, yesterday, Abbas, also urged Ganduje to set up reconciliation committees to unite party members across the country.



According to him, “On the issue of the high turnover of members of the National Assembly, this is a golden opportunity under your tenure to ensure that you do everything humanly possible for current (APC) members of the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly to return in 2027. Some people may say there are others waiting.



“But I need to emphatically mention that the National Assembly is an institution where the older you are in the system, the better you become. Today, the Northwest, based on the 2023 elections, is worse off.

“That is the reason, perhaps, we did not get the kind of prominence we should have gotten. So, let’s ensure that only the worst of us do not get reelected. We should give the competent ones the opportunity to return to the National Assembly.”

Discussing the state of the party, the speaker said peace building would bring more successes to the APC as one big political family.

“I want to call on the National Chairman and our party executives to ensure peaceful coexistence among all party members.

“As previous speakers have said, we are bedeviled with many issues in different states, in every local government. It is time to draw a line. Elections are over; this is time for governance,” Abbas said.



He added that: “We should forget what has happened. Let’s forgive one another, let’s embrace one another.

“I want to suggest to the National Chairman, and by extension the National Vice Chairman, to, as a matter of urgency, constitute reconciliation committees for the zone and for every state to constitute the same reconciliation committees so that we can make peace and bring those that we may have offended back to the party.”

Abbas commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing people from the north-west zone into some key positions, stressing that the zone should appreciate him by redoubling its efforts in 2027.



“We thank Mr. President for finding the Northwest worthy of many important positions. This is the first time that we have the Speaker, the Deputy President of the Senate and the National Chairman of our party emerging from the zone.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It is our turn to appreciate Mr. President, to appreciate our party by ensuring that we do everything humanly possible to bring dividends of democracy to our people.

“To ensure that the insecurity that has bedeviled our zone is brought to its logical conclusion, to also ensure that in 2027, we redouble our efforts for the APC to do better in every ward, every local government, every state and the country as a whole,” he said.

Abbas further called on party leaders at all levels to support the party structures.



“What I observed is that attention is given to the party when elections are near. After elections, nothing moves, nothing happens.

“I want to implore us, the leaders, to support our party not only during elections but at all times. That’s the only way we can guarantee success for the party.

On the ongoing constitution amendment by the National Assembly, the speaker said it was an opportunity for the Northwest to consider areas that would bring progress to the country.

He said some of the critical areas that the National Assembly identified in the constitution review were state police, local government autonomy, politics and governance and the role of traditional institutions among others.