Hilton to Launch Two New Hotels in Lagos, Enugu

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Hilton has announced the expansion of two of its global brands – Canopy by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn – into Nigeria.

It followed the signing of an agreement with Hotel Signature Limited to open Canopy by Hilton Lagos Victoria Island, and with FIT Hospitality and Entertainment Limited for the upscale Hilton Garden Inn Enugu.

The latest additions will join Hilton’s trading properties in Nigeria – Transcorp Hilton, Abuja and Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, as well as the recently announced Koko Beach Resort Ilashe Lagos, Curio Collection by Hilton, currently under development.

The Vice-President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, Carlos Khneisser, said the new signings reaffirmed Hilton’s commitment to Africa’s hospitality sector and confidence in Nigeria as a dynamic and growing market.

He said the partnerships will offer guests more choices and a differentiated experience, whilst ensuring reliable and friendly stays across the country.

Canopy by Hilton Lagos, Victoria Island offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean with direct access to the Eko Atlantic development.

It will feature 176 beautifully designed guest rooms and suites, including executive and presidential suites, offering panoramic views and a locally inspired stay.

Guests will enjoy boutique experience with sophisticated design and bespoke food and beverage, including a café and a rooftop bar that promises breathtaking city and ocean vistas.

The hotel offers 10 meeting rooms for business and a spacious 300-square-metre conference room for events. Leisure facilities include a state-of-the-art fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool.

The CEO, Hotel Signature Limited and owner, Canopy by Hilton Lagos Victoria Island, Domingo Obende, said they were thrilled to partner with Hilton to bring the Canopy by Hilton brand to Nigeria.

“With its prime location, stunning views and an array of amenities, we are confident that this hotel will deliver a locally inspired, high-end, and welcoming stay for guests while they experience the best of the neighbourhood,” he said.

Hilton Garden Inn Enugu will house 150 guest rooms and suites, a lobby bar, a shop, an all-day dining restaurant, three flexible meeting rooms, a gym and an outdoor pool.

The hotel is located within the HELIU Health Tourism District & Residences. The district will include a hospital, shopping mall, an office park, a tech hub, a convention centre and several high-end residences.

It is also on a national artery linking Enugu to Port Harcourt, providing easy access to Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

“Once open, Hilton Garden Inn, Enugu will offer guests a unique hospitality experience. With its strategic location, state-of-the-art facilities, and close proximity to key attractions and transportation hubs, the hotel will provide guests with memorable and brighter stays that capture the essence of Nigeria’s vibrant culture and heritage,” the CEO, FIT Group and owner, Hilton Garden Inn Enugu, Loretta Aniagolu, said.