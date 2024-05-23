Enugu Community Seeks Govt Intervention In Protracted Boundary Dispute

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Leaders of Aku community in Igboetiti local government area of Enugu State have called on the state government to urgently intervene in the unresolved border dispute between Aku and Ikolo, a sister community.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Enugu, President General of the community, Silvanus Akarekwe recalled that the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai visited Igbo Etiti in December 2023 to access the disputed land and the damages recorded during a crisis that occurred in November.

He noted that after the assessment tour, the deputy governor warned leaders of the communities to prevail on their youths not to engage in hostilities, promising that the government would carry out border demarcation between the communities in no distant time.

“Since December, we have not violated the government’s order but Ikolo community has through orchestrated attacks on our people and invasion of our lands to seize same by force,”.

He claimed that In January, 2024, they barricaded the link road between Aku and Ukehe and inflicted injuries on innocent road users, mostly Aku indigenes, adding that they were taken to Ezemobi hospital for treatment.

He stressed that if the government fails to urgently action on the border demarcation, the attacks might snowball into violence that will claim lives.