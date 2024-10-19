Enugu State Govt Demolishes Kidnappers’ Stronghold

.Criminals neutralised, arms recovered in rescue operation

In furtherance of its relentless war against kidnapping and criminality in Enugu State, the state government has again reduced to rubbles, a kidnappers’ den at Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

The twin semi-detached bungalows located at Nokpa, near Alulu, Nike had been serially used to house kidnapped victims pending their ransom payment and was demolished in line with Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State, according to the state government.

Briefing journalists after the operation yesterday, Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, Hon. Uche Anya, reiterated Governor Peter Mbah’s determination to wipe out every vestige of kidnappers and violent criminals in the state, insisting that “this is an open warfare and will not stop until we wipe out the criminal elements.”

“On 27th of September, at about 7p.m., this gang of hardened criminals abducted one Chibuoke Charles and Mr. Emma Okeke around the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences (formerly Federal School of Dental Technology and Therapy), Trans Ekulu, Enugu, and took them to this den. They were able to get ransom for one, and hoped to get a ransom of N40m from the other victim.

“Their hit team disappeared to their stronghold in Imo State, not knowing that the security agencies were on their trail. Thank God for the sophisticated security infrastructure that Governor Mbah has procured for the state and thanks to the brilliance and bravery of the police crack squad. The gang was overpowered and arrested. They took the crack team to this notorious den.

“Members of their gang guarding the kidnap victim opened fire on rescue team, but were equally overpowered and neutralised in the process of rescuing the victim. This happened on 29th of September.

“Three automatic rifles in addition to other dangerous weapons, fetish objects, and hard drugs were recovered from them. So, even their charms failed them.

“This is yet another warning to all criminals in the state to relocate or meet their doom because this administration is determined to go all the way to secure the lives and property of Ndi Enugu.

“This is also another warning that the government will not spare any property used for kidnapping, armed robbery, and the likes in Enugu. The Governor Mbah Administration will not allow you to enjoy your proceeds of crimes in Enugu State. The government will not only hunt you down, but also demolish the property involved in line with the provisions of relevant laws of the state, particularly Section 315 (Second Amendment) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 30, Laws of Enugu State.

“Let me remind the landlords that the onus is on them to do their due diligence before accepting any tenants. They should also be watchful to know what goes on in their property. If they see something, they should say something immediately because the government will not entertain any excuses,” Anya stated.