AMVCA 10: Beyond Fashion, Celebrating African Cinema 

Vanessa Obioha highlights how the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) showcased not only bold and creative fashion statements but also celebrated the creative contributions of African filmmakers and industry professionals

Fashion is an integral part of most music and movie award ceremonies, and the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was no exception. Held over two days, the event dazzled with jaw-dropping fashion pieces that celebrated the beauty of African culture and the innovative creativity of its designers. From actress Osas Ighodaro’s stunning outfit, featuring high crown-like shoulders that paid homage to her Edo heritage, Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo’s breathtaking 3D fashion ensemble accentuated by a Heidi Lee endless echo hat, to media personality Toke Makinwa who added her signature sparkle in a sultry wearable art piece by Nigerian designer Veekee James (she also designed Ighodaro’s look), the event was a sartorial feast.

The men also made bold statements, with veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo exuding royalty in a regal Agbada outfit by Deji and Kola, styled by Swanky Jerry. Best Lead Actor nominee Stan Nze stood out refreshingly in a P.Aries monochrome three-piece suit embellished with natural pearls. These designs, alongside other impressive displays, dominated the news surrounding the awards.

Yet, the AMVCA 10 was more than just a fashion parade. Beyond the dazzling outfits and glamorous appearances, the event celebrated the creative contributions of African filmmakers and industry professionals.

The first day of the event featured a Young Filmmakers Hub, a workshop facilitated by the academy arm of MultiChoice, MultiChoice Talent Factory. The Executive Secretary/CEO of Lagos Film and Video Censors Board, Bukola Agbaminoja and Co-founder and CEO of Filmmakers Mart, Eric Okyerefo served as facilitators. Also present was the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, Victor Okhai.

While Okyerefo educated the young filmmakers on how to get funding, the different types of funding, what angel investors and venture capitalists look for, and general tips to help them in their filmmaking journey, Agbaminoja discussed the importance of getting permits during shoots and other related matters.

In the evening, Eko Hotel Cultural Ground was transformed into a grand spectacle as the AMVCA Cultural Day celebration sponsored by Onga Seasoning showcased the finest of African culture.

The main award ceremony, hosted by its long-time host IK Osakioduwa, did not feature a cultural dance display or an impromptu music stunt by IK and members of the audience as in previous editions. However, it delivered an impressive show, particularly the music performances that took audiences down memory lane.

From Congolese singer Awilo Logomba’s evergreen makosa sounds to the surprise performances of ‘Love Me Jeje’ and ‘Money Man,’ by actress Shaffy Bello and Seyi Sodimu.There were also performances from Adekunle Gold, KCee and Chike who paid tribute to the late singer and rapper, Mohbad.

However, the most impressive part of the night was the winners. This year’s awards, vetted by a jury headed by ace filmmaker Femi Odugbemi, have been praised for the deserving winners. Notably, the “Breath of Life” crew’s outstanding win. The film won Best Overall Movie and also clinched awards for Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Actress for BB Sasore, Wale Ojo, Demola Adedoyin, and Genoveva Umeh respectively.

It was also a second AMVCA win for Kehinde Bankole who won in the Best Lead Actress category for her captivating role in ‘Adire.’

Veteran actress Esther Idowu Philips shared the Industry Merit Award spotlight with RMD while Chimezie Imo took home the Trailblazer Award.

Indeed, AMVCA 10 was more than just a platform for showcasing stunning fashion; it was a celebration of African talent, creativity, and culture. While the bold and innovative fashion statements undeniably stole the spotlight, the event also highlighted the importance of nurturing young filmmakers, honouring industry veterans, and recognizing outstanding cinematic achievements.