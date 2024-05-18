NPFL Boss Salutes Legendary Goalkeeper, Okala at 73

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Board is celebrating Emmanuel Okala, one of the greatest goalkeepers to have graced the league in the colours of Rangers International of Enugu.

Okala turned 73 yesterday, May 17 and Gbenga Elegbeleye, the NPFL Chairman said the former national team goalkeeper deserves to be celebrated by the nation’s football family.

“Anybody who is familiar with the post civil war rise of football in Nigeria will definitely remember the name, Emmanuel Okala because he was one of the icons of our football renaissance in the 1970’ to the 1980’s”, noted Elegbeleye in a congratulatory message to the tallest former national team goalkeeper. The NPFL Chairman recalled that Okala and his set in Rangers which included former Green Eagles captain Christian Chukwu, made the national league topical in their era with the rivalries against IICC Shooting Stars, Stationery Stores, Bendel Insurance, Mighty Jets and Raccah Rovers to list a few.

“On behalf of the NPFL Board, the clubs, players and every stakeholder including the fans, I wish our legendary goalkeeper a very happy birthday and more years in good health”, stated the NFF second Vice President in his tribute.

Okala was voted African Footballer of the Year, 1978, by the African Sports Journalists Union ( ASJU) and was recruited to Rangers by late Coach Dan Anyiam in 1970 after he stopped the penalty of Godwin Achebe against his Onitsha club, Red Devils.