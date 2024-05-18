Gender Parity Advocate, Ogochukwu Eloike Bags Award

In her quest to entrench healthy systems that enable women grow and thrive without the existential sexist impediments, author of a women self-help book titled, ‘Ichabod: Daughters Who Did Not Inherit Their Mothers’ Silence’, Ogochukwu Eloike has clinched the Industry Award.

According to a statement, she was recognised by The Industry as a Change Maker-gender Advocacy, a well-deserved recognition that highlighted her unmatched commitment and efforts towards propagating gender parity in Nigeria and across the continent.

The event which took place in Lagos, was organised by The Industry Women Conference spearheaded by Mr. Goddie Ofose.

“Ogochukwu was also listed among the top 50 Industry Women driving positive reforms and changes within their industry. This particular recognition took into cognisance her over a decade of services as an astute communications strategist and PR Professional. Through her invaluable creative skills and expertise, Ogochukwu has worked with both local and international brands to drive brand equity, affinity, and patronage.

“As one of the keynote speakers, she delivered an excellent address on how women can effectively establish a work-life balance through precision decision-making and thinking. She noted that it has become a key imperative for women to have some skin in their game and not leave their life’s outcome to chance or their expectations of meeting a man who can solve all their problems as that is delusional and unhealthy,” the statement added.

Speaking on the award and recognition, she was quoted to have said: “It is an honour and an applaudable feat to be recognised for your value addition to society. Over the years, I have worked with different stakeholders to provide facts and insights on the negative effects of silence culture amongst women and how this culture affects women, families, and society at large.”

Eloike, currently works with Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), as the Corporate Communications Manager.