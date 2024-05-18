Enugu Lawmaker Empowers 159 Constituents

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A total of 159 Senior Secondary School (SS3) students and fresh school leavers in Enugu North and South have benefited from a skills acquisition programme facilitated by the member representing the constituency at the National Assembly, Chimaobi Atu.

The beneficiaries of the training, which was executed by Synergy Fields Limited, also received start-up capital of N50,000 and chemicals worth N100,000 each for use in the production of liquid soap and other products.

Speaking during the closeout of the four-day training, which commenced on Tuesday, May 14, Atu said that the youths can now take their future in their hands having been empowered with skills for entrepreneurship.

Atu noted that he remains committed to building young people in Enugu State who are economically self-reliant and socially responsible and who can contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

“We have moved the beneficiaries out of poverty because they will be successful with the skills that they have acquired and not think about committing crime in the society,”.

Speaking further, he said “with what they have produced in the past four days, we can see that our young people are always willing and ready to learn and change the narrative if they have the opportunity,”.

He promised to ensure that unemployment and poverty among youths in his constituency is reduced as that was a major promise he made to them during the election.