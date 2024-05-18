Court Jails Cosmetic Surgeon, Adepoju for Failed Plastic Surgery

Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a medical doctor and founder of MedContour Services Ltd., Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, to one year imprisonment over a failed plastic surgery.

Justice Muhammad Liman, convicted the medical doctor, after analysing all the submissions of both the prosecution and the defence counsel.

The judge however ordered the convicted doctor to pay a sum of N100, 000, in lieu of the jail-term.

The convicted doctor was charged before the court alongside her Clinic, MedContour Services Limited, by the Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission (FCCPC), on a five-count charge bordering on a refusal to honour an invitation for an investigation into post-body surgery complications, as well as the production of investigation documents.

She was re-arraigned on July 17, 2020, alongside her medical outfit, before Justice Mohammed Liman.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail on self-recognisance.

Upon conclusion of her trial, she decided not to open her defence and she filed a no-case-submission on grounds that no case had been established against her by the prosecution, to warrant her entering a defence.

But, Justice Liman on April 7, 2022, dismissed the convict’s no-case submission, while ruled that the evidence so far presented before the court by the prosecution, satisfies the elements of the criminal charges pending against her.

On May 5, 2023, the convict, opened her case and she was the only witness.

The convict was led in evidence and also cross-examined after which the court adjourned the case until June 21, 2023, for adoption of written addresses.

In the five-count charge brought against the defendants, the prosecution alleged that, the first defendant failed to appear before the FCCPC in relation to an investigation into a reported failed plastic surgery.

She was alleged to have failed to show up, in compliance with the commission’s summons dated April 15, 2020.

The prosecution also alleged that without sufficient cause, the convict refused and failed to produce documents that she was required to produce in compliance with the commission’s notice of investigation dated April 14, 2020.

The convict was alleged to have prevented and obstructed the commission from carrying out its investigation into the said issue.

The offences contravened Sections 11(1)(a), 33(1)(a), 110, 113(1)(a) and 159(4) of the FCCPC Act, 2018.