Okpekpe Race Promoter Mourns  Dokpesi

*Says Nigeria has lost a real hero of private broadcasting

Mike Itemuagbor, the promoter of the world-class, gold label Okpekpe international 10km Road Race has said that Raymond Dokpesi’s death is a big blow to the media industry and Nigeria.

Dokpesi, the owner of Ray Power FM  and African Independent Television (AIT) died on Monday in Abuja after a brief illness. 

The death of Dokpesi, the Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom in Edo State, was confirmed in a statement by his son and Chairman of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr same day.

Itemuagbor, in a condolence message hailed the impact the late Dokpesi made on the media in Nigeria. 

“The Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno blazed the trail for private ownership of radio stations in Nigeria and was a great supporter of Okpekpe road race, the first road running event to get a World Athletics label status,” said Itemuagbor in his condolence message.

“Chief Dokpesi’s AIT has been partnering us since the start of the race. He was an outstanding businessman and a media mogul,” added Itemuagbor who believes the late Dokpesi has left his footprint on the sands of time.

Itemuagbor further stressed that Dokpesi’s legacies are clear testimonies to his greatness;  a man who ventured into private broadcasting and broke the ground for many who came after him.          

“I condole with the family of Chief Dokpesi and the government of Edo State over the death of the high chief. He died a great man who transformed the media space. May his soul Rest In Peace, he wrote.

