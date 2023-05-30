NGE Mourns Dokpesi, Says Strong Advocate of Press Freedom Gone

The Nigerian Guild of Editors said it is saddened over the sudden passage of the Chairman of Daar Communications Ltd, owner of AIT and Raypower 100.5FM, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, recently.

In a statement by its President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the platform of all the editors in Nigeria, described Dokpesi as a disruptive innovator in the broadcast industry, who worked very hard and firmly to promote independent press, freedom of the press and access to information.

“High Chief Dokpesi played a strategic role in the liberalization of broadcast industry in Nigeria, with his establishment of the first private radio station, Raypower 100.5FM, in Nigeria.

“An employer of many editors and hundreds of other journalists in Nigeria, he firmly used his media outfits to deepen democracy and raise the voice of the voiceless in our country.

“High Chief Dokpesi was a strong advocate of press freedom and independent press. The NGE worked closely with him during several attempts by the National Assembly to pass anti-media laws and his voice was very loud”, the NGE stated

A caring father, visionary leader with big ideas, media mogul and philanthropist, High Chief Dokpesi made a huge impact in the media industry, and unforgettable memories in the hearts of millions of people across the country.

The NGE added, “From several testimonies of his employees, the founder of Daar Communications Ltd treated his staff members and everyone who crossed his path with love and respect, always ready to listen and give useful advice when needed.

“He was so kind to many so much so that the life journeys of many journalists will not be complete without mentioning Dokpesi.”

While expressing its heartfelt condolences to the Dokpesi family and the entire DAAR Communications family, the NGE said that if the earth that will cover Dokpesi will be light, it is because he represented humanity and excellent services to many and his country.