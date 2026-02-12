2027: ADC Aspirants Visit Amaechi, Align with NLAF Ethical Leadership Drive

In a strong demonstration of unity, strategic coordination, and reform-minded leadership, the National and State Assembly aspirants of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) paid a high-level visit to Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi in Abuja as part of ongoing consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The delegation, operating as ADC National and State Assembly Aspirants 2027 (NASAA-2027) and structured as an ADC Aspirants Caucus under the National Leadership Aspirants Forum (NLAF), brought together committed leaders and grassroots mobilisers from across the country. Adorned in the symbolic ADC colors, the aspirants projected renewed hope, internal cohesion, and a people-driven movement positioning the party as a credible alternative in 2027.

During the meeting, discussions focused on leadership discipline, national development priorities, youth inclusion, grassroots mobilisation, and strengthening internal party structures.

Amaechi charged the aspirants to prioritise unity, discipline, and people-oriented leadership, noting that electoral success must be anchored on credibility and organisational strength.

The engagement forms part of broader consultations aimed at aligning strategy, deepening internal cohesion, and building momentum within the ADC ahead of 2027.

In continuation of their strategic engagements, the aspirants also paid a courtesy visit to the ADC National Secretariat, where they interacted with the Chief of Staff to the National Chairman and the National Youth Leader, Hon. B. Rufai.

The caucus formally requested a courtesy audience with the party’s National Chairman, proposed for February 10–12, to deliberate on key institutional reforms critical to strengthening the party before the next general elections.

Issues outlined for discussion include transparency in nomination processes, fairness in candidate selection, reduction of godfatherism, strengthening state and grassroots party structures, institutional discipline and internal democracy.

Speaking on the development, Prof. Ezekiel O. Babalola, National Chairman of NLAF, reiterated that leadership must be approached as preparation and service rather than mere ambition while respecting party autonomy and democratic processes.

Observers note that the development reflects a growing trend in Nigeria’s political space where aspirants are embracing early dialogue, ethical standards, and institutional reform instead of personality-driven or confrontational politics.

NLAF is a non-partisan platform promoting issue-based politics, responsible leadership preparation, and internal democratic culture across parties.

The ADC caucus under NLAF is coordinated by Comrade Edegbe Sunday, who leads collective aspirant engagement in line with the Forum’s Code of Ethics.