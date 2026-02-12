Again, Trial of Alleged Killers of Arise News Anchor Stalls

Alex Enumah in Abuja

‎The trial of eleven defendants linked to the death of ARISE News correspondent, Somtochukwu Maduagwu and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, for the second time in one week failed to hold as scheduled.

While the failure of the trial on Monday February 9, was due to the absence of the defendants in court, Thursday’s failure was however, caused by the lead prosecution counsel, Adama Musa, who was engaged in another criminal case at a sister court in Apo, Abuja.

‎

Following the development, Justice Mohammed adjourned till April 21, 22, and 23 for continuation of trial, expressing hope that the prosecution will close its case by then and that judgment could be delivered before year’s end.

‎

‎All eleven defendants, including Shamsu Hassan and ten others, pleaded not guilty to nine counts of conspiracy, robbery, and murder. The charges stem from a violent robbery on September 29, 2025, at Unique Apartments in Katampe Extension, Abuja, where Maduagwu and Danlami were killed.

At Tuesday’s proceedings the prosecution opened it case by calling two witnesses who were victims of the armed robbery incidents that led to the death of Somtochukwu.