Alleged N4.2bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Ex-Aviation Minister’s Trial Until March 5

Justice Hamza Muazu of an Abuja court on Thursday adjourned the trial of former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, and one other until March 5.

Justice Muazu adjourned the matter after the Director of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that Odua had submitted an application to the Attorney General of the Federation’s office.

He said that the application was in line with the provisions of Section 270 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

Oyedepo informed the court further that discussion was ongoing on the application and asked for a definite date for report or trial.

Counsel to the first defendant, Tobechukwu Michael (SAN), confirmed Oyedepo‘s submission to the court.

Wale Balogun (SAN) also confirmed what the prosecution counsel said also.

Oduah was arraigned alongside Gloria Odita by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation on a five-count charge bordering on alleged fraud, obtaining by false pretence and criminal breach of trust.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired in January 2014 to obtain a total of N2,469,030,738.90 from the Federal Ministry of Aviation through Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Ltd and Global Offshore Marine Ltd under alleged fraudulent claims.

The prosecution further alleged that Oduah and Odita “agreed amongst themselves to obtain a sum of two billion, four hundred and sixty-nine million, thirty thousand, seven hundred and thirty-eight naira, nine kobo (N2,469,030,738.90) by false pretence.

”Pretending that the said sum represented ‘Cost of Technical Supervision’ and ‘Security Integrated and Logistics Support Services,’ which representation you knew to be false.”

The offence violates Sections 8(a) and 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud Act and is punishable under Section 1(3).

The government alleged that on January 13, 2014, the defendants “obtained the sum of eight hundred and thirty-nine million, seven hundred and eighty thousand, seven hundred and thirty-eight naira, nine kobo (N839,780,738.90) by falsely pretending that the said sum represented ‘Cost of Technical Supervision’”.

Count three alleges that on February 12, 2014, the defendants obtained N1,629,250,000 from the ministry through Global Offshore Marine Ltd, claiming it was for “Security Integrated and Logistics Support Services”, a representation the prosecution says was false.

In counts four and five, the Federal Government accused Oduah, as minister at the time, of dishonestly misappropriating the same sums earmarked for a contract awarded to 1-Sec Security Nigeria Ltd.

The charge states that she “dishonestly misappropriated the sum by authorising the transfer of the said sum, which act is a breach of your official trust,” contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them. (NAN)