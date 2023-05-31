Konga’s Mid-year Shopping Festival kicks off

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has pledged huge savings and more importantly, same day delivery for shoppers in the second edition of the much-anticipated Mid-year Shopping Festival.

Widely regarded as the biggest discount sale in the first half of the year, Konga

Mid-year Shopping Festival kicked off formally yesterday and will run through Friday, June 30, 2023 online at www.konga.com and offline in every Konga store nationwide.

An annual promotion, the month-long fiesta coincides with the celebration of

Konga’s 11th anniversary, with the management of the e-commerce giant also seizing the opportunity to roll out KongaNow, its same day delivery initiative through which shoppers can get their verified items delivered within one to six hours. All products tagged KongaNow on the Konga website are available for immediate delivery, provided orders are placed before 2pm daily. Alternatively, shoppers can access www.konga.com/konga/now to select from a wide array of genuine high and medium-value items across categories.

Meanwhile, a variety of exciting offers have been lined up for shoppers throughout the month-long duration of the Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival.

In addition to mouthwatering price crashes of up to 70 per cent across multiple product categories including Computing, Electronics, Mobile Phones, Fast-Moving

Consumer Goods (FMCG), Home and Kitchen Appliances, Wine and Spirits, Fashion, among others.

Shoppers are also in for a treat, with treasure hunts, live auctions and flash sales on specific days of the campaign.

In partnership with leading financial institution, Access Bank, Konga is also offering extra 10% discount off all purchases made by Xclusive Plus subscribers who shop with their Visa Signature Card.

Also on offer are app-only deals for Konga App users, early bird discounts, special deals for walk-in customers to Konga stores, free delivery for Konga Prime subscribers, special bulk deals for heavy shoppers, business owners, corporate/religious organizations, cooperatives and educational institutions, among others.

In line with its mandate of helping shoppers save money, prospective travelers will also enjoy special deals on visa and passport processing, summer flight packages to major destinations as well as flexible instalment payments via Konga Travels and Tours.