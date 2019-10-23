Konga Rolls Out Loans for Merchants Ahead of ‘Yakata 2019’

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Foremost e-Commerce giant, Konga, has taken a step further towards making the 2019 edition of its Yakata sales an unforgettable experience for its customers.

To this effect, Konga has made available soft loans and credit facilities for merchants on the Konga Marketplace.

Konga Yakata – as Konga’s Black Friday sales is known – is widely regarded as one of the biggest sales events in Nigeria’s annual shopping calendar. By extending soft loans to the merchants on its platform, promoters of Konga were hopeful of equipping the merchants with the capacity to grow their businesses and make more products available to shoppers ahead of the 2019 edition of Konga Yakata.

“Konga Yakata is around the corner and our intention is to make it the best ever in the history of the company for our customers,” disclosed the Co-CEO, Nnamdi Ekeh.

“For all of us at Konga, nothing comes in the way of ensuring our customers are satisfied. This is why we have taken the uncommon step of providing credit facilities to merchants on the Konga platform in preparation for Konga Yakata 2019.”

“We understand that our customers will be looking forward to the widest assortment of genuine products across multiple categories on Konga. This is why we are committing significant funds into expanding the carrying capacity of our merchants for the sales fiesta.

“No other sales event comes close to Konga Yakata. Therefore, it is only fitting that Management has decided to go all out and make it a memorable one for our teeming customers,” Ekeh enthused.

“We have partnered with Simple-Fi to make these loans available at very low and convenient interest rates of 2.08% only. Merchants on the Konga platform can also take advantage of flexible repayment plans,” Ekeh concluded.