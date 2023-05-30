Shettima: Tinubu, an Idea That Took Time to Incubate, But Now Happening

•Prays for good health, wisdom for president

•Presidency hosts guests to inaugural ball

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice President Kashim Shettima has described President Bola Tinubu as an idea, which took many years to incubate, building relationships and bridges to happen now.

The Vice President , who spoke yesterday night at the Presidential Inaugural Ball, hosted to entertain guests at the State House, Abuja, also likened the President to a dangerous political maestro, who takes his time to plan.

Shettima, who prayed for good health, serenity and wisdom for the President to fulfil his dream for the country, further noted that the 16th President of Nigeria is a man of action, who has a propensity to mentor leaders.

He said: “Victor Hugo, a French novelist and poet, once said that there’s nothing as powerful in this world as an idea whose time has come. Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an idea whose time has come.

“This is an idea that was not incubated three years ago, this is an idea that was cultivated right from 1992, when he joined positive like minds and joined the people’s front. He has built relationships, he has built bridges. So the road that led us to Asiwaju did not happen by chance, he has shown a proclivity, a propensity and an inclination to invest in building bridges across the length and breadth of this nation.

“Exactly about a year ago, there was palpable tension in the land prior to the 8th of June APC presidential primaries. Dreams, when persisted, are capable of turning into realities. T.A Lawrence once said that all men dream, but not equally. Those who dream in the dark recesses of the night awake in the day to find all was vanity, but the dreamer of the day are dangerous men, for they may act their dreams with open eyes and make it possible.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a dreamer of the day and hence a very dangerous political maestro. We are here to celebrate the inauguration of the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a man of ideas, a man of action, a man with a propensity of building leaders.

“Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, I want us all to fill up our cups and toast to democracy, a toast to the 16th President of Nigeria. May God grant him good health, may God grant him the serenity of mind, may God grant him the wisdom to translate the Nigerian dreams into reality”.

Highlight of the event was watching the President and Vice President dance with their spouses in what the anchors described as the inaugural dance.

Guests who graced the event included the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were the governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Hope Uzodinma of Imo; former Edo State governor and Senator-elect Adams Oshiomhole.