Mutfwang Appoints SGS, Attorney General, Private Secretary
Seriki Adinoyi in Jos
Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, yesterday, approved the appointment of Samuel Nanchang Jatau as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
Jatau retired as a director in the Plateau State Civil Service. He was a governorship aspirant in 2019 and an active member of the PDP.
The governor has also approved the appointment of Philemon Dafi, as Attorney General/ Commissioner of Justice designate.
Dafi, a seasoned legal practitioner with more than 30 years of active legal practice is a member of the Council for Legal Education in Nigeria.
In addition, the governor also appointed Mr. Moses Nwan, as his Executive Private Secretary.
Nwan is a retired Permanent Secretary with the Plateau State Government and a former Local Government administrator. He is a devoted community leader and presently the Senior Special Assistant (Special Duties) to the Governor.
The announcement which was contained a statement signed by Nwan were with immediate effect.