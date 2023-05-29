At Inauguration Dinner, Tinubu Pledges to Deliver on Campaign Promises

Says there’ll be no basis for excuses

Buhari: My cows and sheep are easier to control than Nigerians

Bids colleagues from South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Burundi, etc good bye

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has for the umpteenth time assured Nigerians and the world at large that he would deliver on his campaign promise to set Nigeria back on the path of growth.

Tinubu, who spoke Sunday night at the inauguration Dinner/Gala Night, organized by the Presidential Transition Council (PTC), at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja stressed that although there are many issues including corruption, poverty and policy inconsistency confronting the nation.

He, however, assured that none of the issues would be an excuse for non performance by his administration, saying there will be no excuses for failure.

According to him: “We must fight corruption, poverty, inconsistencies in policies and many other problems confronting us, but don’t pity me, I asked for the job, I campaigned for it, no excuses, I will live up to the bill to deliver. I promise you.

“To the many Heads of State present here, our brothers and sisters, celebrating with us, I thank you, but I want to say clearly for us to take away, what lessons has Nigeria democracy taught the rest of Africa, if not the whole world.

“Resilience, determination, courage, love in diversity, though our tongues and tribes differ. By tomorrow afternoon, my predecessor is heading to Daura, on the border with Niger, but I have told him not to worry, he will still get a knock on his door. No matter how short a man is, he will see the sky. I will still be able to find him when I need his help.

“Here is a country that has stumbled a number of times, but has never faltered. We can be squeaky like old mama’s car, but we will never break apart. We are just a unique country.”.

Also speaking, President Muhammadu Buhari, after thanking the dignitaries who have come to honour Nigeria, again pointed out the success the country just achieved with the election, which produced the incoming set of leaders, noting that the electoral process has given power back to the Nigerian electorate.

He said: “I congratulate fellow Nigerians who have realized their power that their votes count. I’m looking forward to tomorrow to fly to my base and go back to my cows and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians.

“Your Excellencies, Heads of States and Government, and their representatives that have come to share this day with us, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I thank very much and I say good bye to you and wish us the best of luck”.

Earlier, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, in company of Tinubu, his wife Remi Tinubu, Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and his wife unveiled a book titled “Renewed hope, Greater together”.

Some of the world leaders present at the colourful event included the Presidents of South Africa, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Burundi, Liberia, Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Central Africa Republic, Gabon, the Prime Minister of Morocco, Vice President of Venezuela and many more.