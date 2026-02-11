Adeleke for Rebuilding Ancient Ife Town with Road Infrastructure

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Indigenes and residents of Ile-Ife have commended the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for what they described as a renewed commitment to rebuilding the ancient town through massive investment in road infrastructure.

Commending the governor during an on-the-spot-assessment, former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Adewale Oladipupo, described the flyover as a historic and monumental project in the ancient city, admitting that the idea initially caused anxiety among some residents because it was unprecedented in Ile-Ife’s long history.

He said: “We can’t thank him enough! Actually, when the idea of constructing that flyover was mooted by the governor, a few people were scared because it was a novel idea in the history of this ancient city. If you go back to history, a thousand years ago, Ile-Ife was one of the five major cities in the world, but it has become what it became due to rapid urbanization in other areas of the country, and especially other parts of Yoruba land. Most of these towns were founded by people who left Ife in the early days, so we are proud of the growth of the other cities.

“Sincerely, we cannot quantify the impact of that particular monument to history that Governor Adeleke has decided to construct in Ile-Ife.”

Also, the Obalufe of Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, while lauding Governor Adeleke, said the improved road network would play a significant role in promoting Ife’s rich cultural heritage, especially as the city prepares to host major traditional festivals.

According to him, “We appreciate our father, the Ooni of Ife. We appreciate our Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for what he has done so far in Ile-Ife. We appreciate him for the good roads, for the one he has don ndd for the one he is still going to do. Almighty God will continue to be with him.

“With the good roads, our culture in Ife as a whole will be promoted. As we will be doing the Olojo festival by September, the Aje festival is coming up next week, at least, wewill have a very good road to promote the culture. We appreciate him for what he did. He promised us when we visited him at Osogbo that he was still going to give us three new roads. We are still on our stand to fulfil the promise. I trust him.”

Meanwhile, a resident of Ile-Ife, Mr. Adeyeye Olaposi, praised the Osun State Government for the ongoing road construction, describing the project as timely, visible, and economically impactful.