Bvndle Loyalty Limited Appoints Nonso Okpala as Chairman

Bvndle Loyalty Limited, Nigeria’s fast-growing loyalty and rewards platform, has announced the appointment of Group Managing Director of VFD Group, Mr Nonso Okpala, as chairman of its Board

His appointment followed a Board meeting held on Friday, 6 February 2026.

Mr. Okpala succeeds Mr. Femi Akinware, who served as the company’s inaugural chairman, providing foundational leadership and strategic guidance during Bvndle’s formative stage and early market entry.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Okpala said:

“I am honoured to accept the role of Chairman of Bvndle Loyalty Limited at this important phase of the company’s journey. Bvndle has demonstrated strong momentum, a compelling product vision, and a clear opportunity to redefine how loyalty and rewards work across everyday life. I look forward to working closely with the Board, management, and partners to deepen traction, strengthen market positioning, and support the company’s long-term growth ambitions.”

Mr Okpala also paid tribute to the outgoing chairman, adding: “I would like to specially acknowledge and thank Mr. Femi Akinware for his leadership as the inaugural Chairman.”

“His commitment, insight, and steady guidance were instrumental in helping Bvndle lift off and establish a solid foundation for growth.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Akinware said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as chairman during Bvndle’s early chapter. The company has evolved from idea to execution, and I am proud of the progress made by the team. I am confident that under Mr. Okpala’s leadership, the Board will continue to provide the strategic direction required to scale the business and unlock its full potential.”

In addition to the Chairmanship appointment, the Board also announced the appointment of Ms Ugochi Igbojekwe as a non-executive director, further strengthening the Board with diverse perspectives and governance experience as the company enters its next phase of growth.

These appointments reflect Bvndle Loyalty Limited’s continued focus on strong corporate governance, experienced leadership, and building a board that can effectively support the company’s expanding ecosystem across community, rewards, merchant partnerships, and enterprise solutions.

Bvndle Loyalty Limited is a loyalty and rewards technology company focused on enabling everyday earning and spending through games, community, merchant partnerships, and digital rewards infrastructure. The company is building a connected ecosystem that helps brands drive engagement, rewards users meaningfully, and brings loyalty into daily life.