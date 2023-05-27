  • Saturday, 27th May, 2023

Adebayo: Minister of State is Unconstitutional, Keyamo is Right

Nigeria | 54 mins ago

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has said he is on the same page with the outgoing Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo that the position of Minister of State is a constitutional misnomer, as the constitution has no provision for such.

Adebayo, however, said he found it strange that Keyamo, having known the truth, accepted the illegal appointment and only to point it out after serving out his tenure.

Keyamo had penultimate Wednesday during the valedictory session presided over by President Buhari to mark the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, said it is an aberration to appoint a Minister of State.

He noted that some other ministers of states have been grumbling and unable to be bold and speak out. He said it would be difficult to assess the individual performances of the Ministers of State since their discretion was shackled under the discretion of the Ministers as any original ideas developed by a Minister of State are subject to clearance by another colleague in Cabinet before they can sail through for consideration by Council.

In a tweet, through his verified account, @Pres_Adebayo, the former presidential candidate, said: “I agree with @fkeyamo that designation of ‘Minister of State’ is a constitutional misnomer, which needs to be done away with. What I find hard to reconcile is why @fkeyamo would knowingly accept such unlawful appointment from @MBuhari only to voice it out after enjoying it to the fullest.”

He also congratulated the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

He charged him to live up to the duties and responsibilities of honour, even as he advised him to place Nigerians first having achieved him life ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria.

Adebayo: Minister of State is Unconstitutional, Keyamo is Right

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has said he is on the same page with the outgoing Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo that the position of Minister of State is a constitutional misnomer, as the constitution has no provision for such.

Adebayo, however, said he found it strange that Keyamo, having known the truth, accepted the illegal appointment and only to point it out after serving out his tenure.

Keyamo had penultimate Wednesday during the valedictory session presided over by President Buhari to mark the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, said it is an aberration to appoint a Minister of State.

He noted that some other ministers of states have been grumbling and unable to be bold and speak out. He said it would be difficult to assess the individual performances of the Ministers of State since their discretion was shackled under the discretion of the Ministers as any original ideas developed by a Minister of State are subject to clearance by another colleague in Cabinet before they can sail through for consideration by Council.

In a tweet, through his verified account, @Pres_Adebayo, the former presidential candidate, said: “I agree with @fkeyamo that designation of ‘Minister of State’ is a constitutional misnomer, which needs to be done away with. What I find hard to reconcile is why @fkeyamo would knowingly accept such unlawful appointment from @MBuhari only to voice it out after enjoying it to the fullest.”

He also congratulated the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his conferment as the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

He charged him to live up to the duties and responsibilities of honour, even as he advised him to place Nigerians first having achieved him life ambition of becoming the president of Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.