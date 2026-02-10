Insecurity: AbdulRazaq Convenes Emergency Security Meeting in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Worried by incessant terrorist attacks in Kwara State, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has convened an emergency security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

The meeting was held Monday night at the Ahmadu Bello Government House, Ilorin on the need to strengthen security networks in view of the recent attacks by suspected terrorists that have increased the security threats in the state.

There were terrorists attacks at Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state last week that left over 100 people killed by the attackers.

Also, last Sunday, suspected terrorists invaded Koro town in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state resulting in the death of one Forest Guard.

No fewer than 1,000 residents of Koro town have fled to Ilorin, the state capital, to seek refuge with friends and relatives .

The Federal Government has since deployed troops of Operation Shield Savannah in the state.

Speaking after the meeting, Governor AbdulRazaq said the emergency session was aimed at reviewing the security situation and strengthening coordinated efforts to neutralise emerging threats.

“As part of our multi-layered response to the recent terrorist attack in Kaiama LGA, I summoned an emergency security council meeting at the Ahmadu Bello House in Ilorin today,” the governor said.

“I received briefings from all the security commanders in the state, and we discussed strategies to neutralise all threats to our citizens and secure lives and property.”

He expressed optimism that the resolutions reached at the meeting would improve the security situation and restore calm in affected communities.

“I am upbeat that our deliberations today will boost the security situation in the state and restore calm and peace across our communities,” he added.