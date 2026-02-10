NSA, Police: Intelligence Sharing, Joint Operations Critical To National Stability

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Nigeria’s security and police institutions have stressed that robust intelligence sharing and sustained joint operations are critical to sustainable national stability.

They emphasised that deeper collaboration among agencies is fast becoming the cornerstone of the country’s evolving security framework.

Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigeria Police Force stated this on Tuesday at day two of the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference in Abuja, where security deliberations were situated within the broader context of economic growth and social cohesion rather than as a purely enforcement responsibility.

Speaking on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, said the Federal Government has, since 2023, accelerated efforts to harmonise operational mandates, strengthen intelligence synchronisation and align security planning with national development priorities.

He observed that insecurity and economic decline often reinforce each other, warning that persistent threats, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, organised crime and cybercrime, continue to undermine livelihoods, deter investment and weaken public confidence in governance.

According to Musa, government’s recalibrated security doctrine is embedded in the Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026-2030, which recognises security as a cross-cutting pillar linked to economic diversification, human capital development, private-sector growth and environmental sustainability.

He stressed that sustainable safety can no longer be achieved through isolated or purely force-based measures, noting that the emerging strategy places strong emphasis on intelligence fusion, inter-agency coordination and technology-driven surveillance systems.

“Sustainable security is not achieved by force alone. Intelligence fusion, coordination and technology must work together with governance and development,” Musa said.

The Defence Minister added that closer cooperation among the Armed Forces, intelligence services and law-enforcement agencies is already improving nationwide situational awareness and operational response time.

Reinforcing the call for collaboration, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, represented by the Deputy Inspector-General in charge of Information and Communication Technology, Frank Mba, said the growing convergence of operations and training among security institutions reflects a shift from rivalry to collective responsibility.

“Our priority is collective progress, not competition,” he stated, adding that modern crime trends demand unified national action.

Mba, who spoke as a panelist, noted that shared intelligence platforms and joint field exercises are strengthening the ability of agencies to track cross-border and inter-state criminal networks, explaining that crime patterns across geopolitical zones are increasingly interconnected and require predictive, data-driven policing supported by real-time information exchange.

Both officials underscored the importance of public trust and community participation, stressing that sustainable security must be built in partnership with state governments, local authorities and grassroots stakeholders to generate credible intelligence and long-term resilience.

They also highlighted the expanding deployment of data analytics, biometric identification systems and secure communications infrastructure as essential tools for modern security management, while acknowledging lingering challenges such as youth unemployment, coordination gaps and environmental pressures.

The officials maintained that lasting national stability would depend on sustained joint operations, seamless intelligence exchange and the integration of governance reforms with economic and social policies, describing collaborative security planning as key to strengthening unity and unlocking Nigeria’s development potential.

In his closing remarks, Musa expressed optimism about the country’s outlook, urging Nigerians to embrace collective responsibility in addressing security challenges and emphasising the need for both kinetic and non-kinetic measures.

“The future is bright if we work together. No organisation or community can do it alone. Good governance, fairness, trust and inclusion must go hand in hand with security operations,” he said, noting that local governments and communities remain crucial to early warning and preventive action.