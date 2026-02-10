CVL Confers Distinguished Leadership Honour on Nigerian Cleric, Godman Akinlabi

The Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) has conferred its Distinguished Honouree recognition on Godman Akinlabi, Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church, at the 71st Leader Without Title (LWT) Leadership Tribute Colloquium held in Lagos.

The LWT platform is one of CVL’s most respected initiatives, recognising individuals whose leadership impact transcends formal authority and delivers measurable social value.

Akinlabi was selected following a merit-based evaluation process focused on long-term societal contribution and value-driven leadership.

Speaking on the honour, Akinlabi said: “This recognition is a reminder that leadership is ultimately about service and the responsibility to create value beyond oneself. I receive this honour on behalf of the many people and communities whose lives continue to give meaning to the work we do. True leadership is measured not by titles, but by impact, integrity, and the legacy we leave behind.”

He was recognised for sustained impact in human development, mentorship and community transformation through initiatives of The Elevation Church, including the Pistis Empowerment Foundation, Elevate 200, free medical missions, food distribution drives, and welfare interventions.

His leadership platforms such as The Exponential Conference, Vantage Forum, Man Up, The Hangout, and the Business Roundtable were also cited for their roles in equipping leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs and young people.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CVL, Prof. Pat Utomi, explained the focus of this year’s programme as focusing on faith leaders of global relevance.

“This year’s edition focuses on honouring faith leaders of outstanding global relevance, individuals whose lives reflect a long-standing commitment to justice, equity and transformative social impact. Godman Akinlabi’s work embodies these ideals and has produced tangible results across communities within and beyond Nigeria,” he said.

Beyond institutional and social contributions, Akinlabi’s influence extends through his authorship and thought leadership.

His books, including I Am Possible, From Fear to Faith, Don’t Waste Your Pain, Grace at Work, Radical Purity, and Divine Advantage, have reached global audiences, offering practical guidance on leadership, resilience, relationships, and personal development.

CVL noted that the honour places Akinlabi among a distinguished group of African leaders previously recognised by the programme, including Akintola Williams, Ernest Shonekan, Emeka Anyaoku, Grace Alele Williams, Christopher Kolade and Wole Olanipekun.