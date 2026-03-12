FUDMA Rusticates 20 Students Over Examination Malpractice

•Enforces 75% attendance policy

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Senate of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State, has approved the rustication of 20 students found guilty of various forms of examination malpractice.

In a Thursday’s statement by the Director of Information and Protocol of the university, Nasiru Abdul, the university said the decision was reached during its 138th Regular Senate Meeting held on Wednesday at the Twin Theatre of the institution’s main campus.

The university explained that the action followed the submission and consideration of a report by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee which investigated cases of examination misconduct.

According to the federal university, the decision was taken in line with Section 13.3, subsection 13.3c of the university’s policy on Examination Irregularity and Academic Misconducts.

It further noted that the rusticated students were drawn from several faculties including Computing, Engineering, Social Sciences, Earth and Environment, Education and Life Sciences.

The varsity management added that the Senate’s action underscores the institution’s commitment to upholding academic integrity and maintaining high ethical standards within the institution.

The statement read: “The Senate’s decision is meant to send a clear signal to all students to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations governing examination conduct in the university.”

In a related development, the Senate has also directed the strict enforcement of the university’s academic policy requiring students to attain at least 75 per cent lecture attendance before they can qualify to sit for examinations.

The policy, according to the university management, is aimed at improving students’ academic performance and strengthening discipline across faculties.

It urged students to comply with all academic regulations and remain committed to their studies, stressing that adherence to university policies is essential for academic excellence.