NYSC Urges LGIs to Maximise Use of Technology

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged its Local Government Inspections (LGIs), to Maximise the use of technology in performing their duties

The Scheme’s Acting Director of Information and Communication Technology (DICT ), Mr. Kwaghe Vandi, gave the advice during during a Capacity Building Workshop for the LGIs on Tuesday in Abuja.

Vandi stated that with the various technological innovations involved in service delivery within the NYSC, they should do more with technology to enhance service delivery

“The introduction and expansion of initiatives such as the NYSC Integrated System (NIS), the monthly biometric clearance and several other ICT-driven platforms have significantly improved transparency, accountability and efficiency in the Scheme’s operations.

“However, the success and sustainability of these innovations depend largely on our Local Government Inspectors”.

He also noted that the workshop was a strategic investment in human capital, designed to equip the participants with digital skills and competencies, needed to navigate the modern NYSC ICT framework with confidence, innovation and efficiency.

In addition he said, “in an era defined by digital transformation and data-driven decision-making, the NYSC as a forward-looking institution could not afford to remain static in the face of global technological advancement.”

The Director, Corps Welfare and Health Services, Mr. Omotade Ayodele, in his lecture on the workshop theme, urged the participants to uphold integrity in the discharge of their official assignments.

He said as LGIs, they were expected to uphold the ideals of the NYSC at all times, remain firm, visionary, show empathy and serve as good ambassadors of the scheme in their respective stations.