Amid Tax Law Overhaul, CITN Tasks New Members on Stronger Fiscal Reform Compliance

James Emejo and Mariam Adedokun in Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has intensified efforts to strengthen professional capacity in the country’s tax system, President of CITN, Mr. Innocent Ohagwa, said the evolving tax landscape required highly skilled professionals capable of responding to new fiscal realities introduced by recent tax reforms.

Speaking at the opening of the April 2026 Pre-induction orientation programme for the institute in Abuja, he pointed out that ongoing transformation in the nation’s tax administration had significantly expanded the scope of compliance and advisory responsibilities, making the role of tax professionals more critical than ever.

Ohagwa noted that the CITN, under its charter, is statutorily empowered to set the standards of knowledge and competence required for entry into the profession, stressing that the pre-induction programme was deliberately structured to ensure that prospective members are adequately prepared.

He said, “This programme is a foundational step in your journey. While it may not make you complete practitioners, it equips you with the technical grounding required to function effectively in the field of taxation.”

The CITN president further highlighted the multidisciplinary nature of taxation, noting that participants—many of whom are accountants, lawyers, and economists—already possess relevant foundational knowledge that will be refined through the programme.

He explained that the curriculum had been carefully designed to reflect current tax laws and real-world application, with experienced practitioners engaged to deliver practical insights from the field.

The CITN president also urged participants to take advantage of continuous learning opportunities such as the mandatory professional training programme, annual conferences, webinars, and workshops, describing professional development as an ongoing responsibility.

Quoting Helen Hayes, he reminded participants that “an expert in any field was once a beginner,” urging them to approach the training with commitment and enthusiasm.

In her remarks, however, Chairman, CITN Tax Academy Committee, Dr. Titilayo Eni-Itan Fowokan, congratulated the prospective inductees, describing their admission into the programme as evidence of discipline and professional determination.

She said the pre-induction training served as a critical bridge into full membership of the Institute, preparing participants not only in technical competence but also in ethical standards and professional conduct.

Fowokan emphasized the institute’s core values—Service, Teamwork, Excellence, and Professionalism (STEP)—as guiding principles expected of all members.

She urged participants to remain focused and actively engage facilitators throughout the training, noting that the knowledge gained would shape their careers and strengthen their contribution to national development through effective tax administration.

According to her, “The Institute remains committed to producing competent and ethical professionals who will add value to Nigeria’s tax system and economic growth.”