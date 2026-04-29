ACCI Unveils Agro Expo to Drive Mechanisation, Boost Export Competitiveness

James Emejo in Abuja

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has unveiled plans to boost agricultural mechanisation, attract investment, and strengthen Nigeria’s export capacity.

President of the chamber, Chief Emeka Obegolu, who announced the 2026 Agricultural Mechanisation for Export-Quality Products in Africa (AGROMEQA 2026) expo in Abuja, described the initiative as a strategic effort to reposition the country’s agricultural sector for higher productivity, value addition, and global competitiveness.

The event, scheduled to hold from June 10 -11, 2026 in Abuja is being organised in collaboration with the Agricultural Trade Group and JMT Plus Farms and Agro-Allied.

Obegolu, said the expo will convene under the theme, “Technology and Investment for Agro-Export,” and is designed to serve as a premier marketplace for innovation, capital mobilisation, and partnerships across the agribusiness value chain.

He noted that the initiative aligns with national priorities on food security, economic diversification, and export-led growth, adding that it will bring together policymakers, investors, agribusiness leaders, equipment manufacturers, research institutions, and international development partners.

The ACCI president stressed that beyond exhibitions, the platform would function as an investment marketplace, connecting local producers, agritech innovators, and agribusiness firms with investors seeking opportunities in mechanisation, processing, logistics, and export operations.

He added that a live demonstration arena would showcase cutting-edge farming technologies, while a dedicated agro-processing and packaging segment would highlight opportunities for local value addition.

The event will also feature a schools’ agro exhibition and competition to encourage youth participation in the sector.

The ACCI president expressed confidence that the expo would catalyse investment inflows, promote technology transfer, and strengthen strategic partnerships necessary for long-term transformation of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He therefore called on ministries, departments and agencies, private sector players, development partners, and the international community to actively participate, stressing that collaboration and capital mobilisation remain critical to unlocking the full potential of the sector.

The two-day expo will feature exhibitions of advanced farming technologies, including mechanised equipment, precision agriculture tools, irrigation systems, agro-processing innovations, and climate-smart solutions.

It will also host plenary sessions, technical discussions, workshops, and business-to-business engagements aimed at fostering collaboration and facilitating investment deals.