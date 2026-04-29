LG Unveils Innovative Dual Inverter Dehumidifier to Enhance Climate Control

James Emejo and Mariam Adedokun in Abuja

LG Electronics has launched its Smart Dehumidifier nationwide, delivering an effective solution designed to create healthier, drier, and more comfortable indoor environments.

The solution comes handy as rising humidity levels continue to challenge indoor comfort and air quality especially during the rainy season and in many urban centers.

The excess moisture often promotes mold growth, damages interiors, and impacts health, hence the solution by the electronics giant.

Speaking at the launch Wednesday in Abuja, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, Mr. Paul Mba, said, “Our dehumidifier removes up to 30 litres of moisture daily, equivalent to extracting water from over a hundred standard bottles, making it a strong ally against the persistent humidity that many Nigerian cities face.

“This product is designed to perform efficiently, whether in bustling urban centers or residential areas nationwide.

“Central to the appliance is LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor technology, which intelligently adjusts its operation based on real-time humidity, ensuring effective moisture control while lowering energy consumption, which is key for consumers mindful of power use.”

Beyond moisture removal, the smart dehumidifier features LG’s HEPA H13 Safe Plus Filter, which captures dust, allergens, and airborne bacteria commonly found in damp indoor air, promoting healthier living spaces.

In her remarks, Assistant Product Manager Eco-solutions Ms. Yeeun Kim noted, “Many Nigerians experience the discomfort of excessive humidity without fully understanding its long-term impact on health and household items.

“With this Smart Dehumidifier, LG offers a practical approach to enhance comfort, protect homes, and promote energy efficiency, solutions tailored to the Nigerian climate.”

On his part, Product Specialist Trainer, Mr. Gbenga Ogunbayo, said, “The appliance operates quietly at about 33 decibels, making it suitable for bedrooms, offices, and living spaces without causing disturbance.

“The two models launched, the 34L (DD20GMWE1) and 28L (MD16GQWE0), feature LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor technology, which automatically adjusts dehumidification intensity based on real-time humidity levels. This ensures efficient moisture control while minimizing energy consumption.”

He said users benefit from LG ThinQ technology, enabling remote control and monitoring of humidity levels via smartphones. The dehumidifier’s design prioritizes convenience, with waist-level handles, 360-degree caster wheels for easy movement, and transparent water tanks for quick water level checks.

In addition, accessories, such as the Shoe Dry Y-hose and Closet Dry T-hose, also provide targeted drying for enclosed spaces like wardrobes and shoe racks.”

Further addressing market availability, Abuja Branch Manager of Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mr. Moustafa Kharis, said, “We are seeing growing demand across Nigeria for products that improve indoor wellness and comfort.

“The LG Smart Dehumidifier is now available across Fouani showrooms, ready to support homes, offices, hospitality venues, and commercial spaces where humidity control is increasingly essential. Customers can access demonstrations, expert guidance, and reliable after-sales support through our extensive retail network.”

Essentially, this launch strengthens LG’s position in Nigeria’s smart home and wellness product category, reflecting its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that respond to local environmental challenges.